Bisi Alimi protests high cost and tax on tampons

Gay right activist, Bisi Alimi, has been actively advocating for women's rights of late and he took it further by protesting the high cost of female sanitary products and the tax that comes with it.
Bisi shared a receipt issued for the purchase of tampon showing the cost of the product and the 5% tax imposed on it. He felt outraged that such necessary products should be taxed.
What he wrote about caused a debate on his page. Read what he wrote and people's comments after the cut:
"If you are a Nigerian, man or woman and this doesn't get on your nerves what would? The mere fact that women all over the world still pay tax on tampon is not just a shame but outrageous. That all over the world women period is Taxed, that women tampon is considered as a luxury while men razor blade is seen as necessity. If this doesn't shame us as a generation what the fuck would? All over the world women are mad to pay for the gift of nature. Shame!!!"
