Sunday, 15 January 2017

Bishop Eddie Long passes away

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Bishop Eddie Long, who lost all respect after young men who attended his church came out to say he had sexually molested them, has passed away. He was suffering from an unspecified syndrome - which reportedly effected his immune system.



From WSBTV
Channel 2 Action News has learned that Pastor Bishop Eddie L. Long has died. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church announced the information on Sunday morning.
Long, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, disclosed last year that he was recovering from an undisclosed health challenge. Many had speculated he was ill after he posted a video in August that showed him looking very gaunt.
Long had said he was eating a raw vegan diet and giving up on a “slave menu,' trusting “God to deliver me from” from the challenge.
