Bishop Eddie Long passes away

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Pastor Bishop Eddie L. Long has died. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church announced the information on Sunday morning.
Long, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, disclosed last year that he was recovering from an undisclosed health challenge. Many had speculated he was ill after he posted a video in August that showed him looking very gaunt.
Long had said he was eating a raw vegan diet and giving up on a “slave menu,' trusting “God to deliver me from” from the challenge.
