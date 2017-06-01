Birmingham City University will be visiting Lagos & Abuja

- Computing, Enterprises System Management, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Data Network & Security
- Project Management, Engineering, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Mechanical Engineering, Oil & Gas Management
- International Business Law, International Human Rights, Law with Criminology
- ACCA, Business Administration top-up, Human Resources+ CIPD, Management & International Business, Accounting & Finance( ACCA& CIMA Pathway)
- Top-up Degree programs for HND and Third Class for MSC & MBA with no work experience
The event will be coming up in the following locations:
IKEJA
Date: Saturday, 7th January 2017
Venue: British Canadian International Education (BCIE), 3rd Floor Valley View Plaza 99, Opebi Road Ikeja, Lagos
Time: 12pm - 2pm
VICTORIA ISLAND
Date: Wednesday, 11th January 2017
Venue: Protea Hotel, Plot 1700 Violet Yough Close, off Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Time: 9:00am -11am
ABUJA
Date: Monday & Tuesday, 9th & 10th January 2017
Venue: British Canadian International Education (BCIE)
24B Djibouti Crescent, Off Freetown Street, Wuse 2, Abuja
Time: 3pm- 5pm
For more Details, Please contact
Birmingham City In-country Representative
Mobile: 07034446009, Tel: 013427605
Email: bcu_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
Skype: bcunigeria
No comments:
Post a Comment