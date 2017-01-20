Big Church Foundation visits UNIBUJA senate, offers students scholarship (Photos)

The young billionaire and CEO of Big Church Foundation, Dr. Olakunle Churchill was received by Engr. Dr. Ishaku Musa, the director of Academic Planning of the institution on behalf of the it's Senate. Scholarship scheme of Big Church Foundation is one of the projects of the NGO which had extended such charity gestures to Primary Schools and Secondary Schools in Abuja, Anambra, Benue, Bauchi states. The beneficiaries Lekun Segun, Adediran Victoria Opeyemi, Bankole Ayomide Olawale and few others who were present were excited to receive the certificate of scholarship Courtesy of Big Church Foundation.
Speaking to Churchil, the Academic planning Director Ishaya Musa Dagwa thanked them for their benevolence spirit and their extended helping hands to those students who are from poor background or unable to afford the increasing school fees across the country with regards to the present economic situation. He academic doctor also appreciated the foundation desire to renovate some school hostels and some classrooms for lectures in the permanent and temporary sites
Big Church Foundation was heavily in the news with its four days Walk For Love Charity project with the physically challenged which attracted high profile celebrities in Abuja. The award winning foundation which is driven by no nonsense Dr. Olakunle Churchill who has the heart of gold especially to humanity kicked into the year again with Charity project exercise in Abuja from 12th to 13th of January. Efforts to reach him proved abortive following the trending instagram adjudgment by his wife which ignited the buzz on social media with different headlines on the issue. Information available, indicates that he was on the 2nd day being today for his charity projects whose pictures would be released tomorrow.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment