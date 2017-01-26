Between John Boyega and an ex-fan who accused him being homophobic just because he's Nigerian

Star Wars actor, John Boyega who is from Nigeria was accused by a former fan of being homophobic just because he is a Nigerian. The twitter user said he stopped being his fan after he found out he was Nigerian, because all Nigerians are homophobic or what?. In response, John Boyega called him stupid. See the rest of their tweets below..
2 comments:
The ex-fan is soaked in ignorance. Smh.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Their own cup of urine! Who is this john boyega huh? Is he man,monkey or an alien huh? DON'T BE SURPRISE THAT THIS SAME HOMOPHOBIC JOHN BOYEGA DEY FUCK MEN SECRETLY PASS GAYS MEN,THAT'S NIGERIANS FOR U,HYPOCRITES,EAT CLEAN MOUTH AN COME OUT TO PROTEST AGAINST THE THING U EAT all na apc evil scam Islamic government cause am.
#sad indeed
