Bella Hadid unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram after photos of Selena kissing The Weeknd surfaces

|Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Earlier yesterday, photos of singer, Selena Gomez kissing singer, The Weeknd, surfaced on social media. A lot of people were shocked because they still hoped The Weeknd and his ex girlfriend, Bella Hadid would reconcile after they broke up only 2 months ago. More shocking is the fact that Selena and Bella's older sister, Gigi Hadid are pals.
Once the photos were released, Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram yesterday afternoon.
According to E! News:
"Before the unfollow happened, a source revealed to E! News that while Selena and Bella know each other, they are not good friends. In other words, this isn't a situation where Selena stole her friend's man or The Weeknd is trying to make Bella jealous.
At the same time, the wise Internet uncovered a pictured from Immy Waterhouse back in September of 2015 when Bella and Selena were hanging out with a group of mutual friends".
|Bella still following Selena on Instagram at 1:30 P.M.
|Bella's Instagram at 3:27 P.M. Selena is no longer followed.
Selena still follows Bella Hadid.
|Selena's Instagram as of 3:49 P.M.
Gomez and Hadid have spent time together in the past. They posed for a photo with Suki and Immy Waterhouse when they were all hanging out in September 2015
