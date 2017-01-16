LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

"Before you ask to be a son, ask yourself if you are genuinely ready to be a son" RMD responds to those asking him to be their mentor

Well loved actor, RMD, has had people wish to have him in their lives, either as a mentor or as their 'father'. The actor who is known to tell it as it is without sugar coating has a message for those who want him to take them under his wings. Find it after the cut...
 
 
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

People and their stupidity!PLEASE MENTOR or father AS WHAT HUH? Na wa oh. Is this not terrorist buhari's scam recession fault huh? I DON'T KNOW WHAT I WILL SEE IN THIS GUY THAT WILL MAKE HIM TO TAKE HIM AS A ROLE MODEL i must be specific i don't oo. Well this message is for his desperate mentor wanna be.
Rmd mentor ewwww VERY SOON NA JIM IYKE OR EMEKA IKE.
rubbish.















#sad indeed

16 January 2017 at 21:11
Anonymous said...

This is a question we should all ask ourselves. Are we GENUINELY READY for xyz? To be husbands, wives or whatever? A girl that can't cook or keep a home wants to be a wife. Or the young man that knows he can't stop partying and womanising wants to be a husband. Will the marriage work? That's why so may marriages break up after 6 months.

16 January 2017 at 21:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Y so much bitterness?


...merited merited happiness

16 January 2017 at 21:46

