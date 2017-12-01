Before & After: Kim Kardashian steps out in Public with a smaller wedding ring

Kim Kardashian-West headed off to Dubai yesterday for her first international trip following her robbery in Paris back in October 2016. Although her £3.5m diamond wedding ring was stolen, she wore a smaller sparkler as she emerged in Public. More photos after the cut.
6 comments:
K
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
SEEN...
She looks more beautiful
She's now copying Amber's shades
and now did it change anything? did her finger bend?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
BEAUTIFUL KIMBERLY.................
