“Because somebody wants to play for money, doesn't make him a bad person' - John Fashanu endorses Mikel Obi's move to China

Former England international and current football analyst John Fashanu has endorsed former Chelsea player John Mikel Obi's move to the Far East where he last week signed for Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda.
Mikel was this season snubbed by Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, and last week he signed with the Chinese club despite receiving plenty offers from European clubs. Fashanu believes financial security is important for footballers.
"It is great for anybody who has the capacity to go abroad into the western or the eastern world," “I'm very happy, financial security in the game of football; I must tell is quite easy to achieve.
“As long as he knows that the football played there [China] is not same as the football in Europe or back home. Good luck to him, I'm happy.' Fashanu told Goal.
“We must always remember that some players are playing for money, wealth, financial security. Some players also play because they want to achieve the greatest honours. Because you have somebody who wants to play for money, doesn't make him a bad person. Some players would say I had no opportunity to go and play in China.
''I could have gone to China to make millions. Looking back in retrospect maybe I should have gone to play in China and made billions over there and not play in England. “So each player has his own individual choice.”
