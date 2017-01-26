LIS

Thursday, 26 January 2017

Beautiful throwback photo of veteran actress, Joke Silva...

Pictured is veteran actress, Joke Silva's first professional head shot after drama school. According to her, the photo was taken by Catherine Shakespeare Lane in the 1980s.
9 comments:

Vina Saviour said...

Beautiful woman

26 January 2017 at 16:30
Loveth Best said...

She is even more beautiful now

26 January 2017 at 16:31
osondu arinze said...

ageless veteran

26 January 2017 at 16:32
Oghenetega said...

Mama de mama

26 January 2017 at 16:35
obiora said...

Black is beautiful!

26 January 2017 at 16:35
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 January 2017 at 16:41
Hembafan Tilley-Gyado said...

Black don't crack

26 January 2017 at 16:43
Anonymous said...

Black is beautiful,indeed

26 January 2017 at 16:44
joy wilton said...

Beautiful mama

26 January 2017 at 17:51

