A young woman named Marea Cache yesterday took to her Instagram page to narrate her domestic violence experience. Read her story below:
"A year ago Today My life was Almost taken from me ! This wouldn't have been the first traumatic situation I've been through but by far the worst Because My actual life was up for question I was beat on for HOURS , Suffered 2 concussions! A broken eye socket teeth knocked out ! And pistol whipped 2015/2016 Brought me to my lowest point in life !
I completely gave up on myself and let a Relationship dictate my whole life Separating me from friends and family ! I was trapped dealing with EVERYTHING by myself ! Not letting anyone know what was going on because of the fear that I had over my life. &a the fear of judgement from others . Every moment I got to leave (escape )) I got caught and beat Everyday I woke up I was mentally abused , arguments fight after fight ! It was so draining ! But GOD ! GOD works in mysterious ways ... it took me a while but I faced it . Had god not allowed my eyes to be open to this point I would have probably eventually been dead .it wouldn't have took another beating because a gun could have been next, one shot and I could have been gone It has happened and I'm so thankful for his grace and mercy upon me ! I mean look at me look at his healing power look at the growth he has put in me ! The strength! I'm still able to Love I'm still able to Hold my head High !! I love me Again I'm the most confident I've ever been Im in such a peaceful state of mind !
And I'm using my talents and gifts that the lord has blessed me with ! And I'm choosing to be one of the voices for millions of women around the world facing the same situation who might not be as strong as me ! I'm here to let them know you can get help you can speak up SOMEONE does care ! You do matter And you can And will get THROUGH ! Keep god first and anything is possible ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thankyou lord #2017 thankful for LIFE ❤️ &New beginnings.
7 comments:
Such a beautiful woman
NA WAOH!
All these on YOU and UR STILL BREATHING AN SENDING PICTUREs ON SOCIAL MEDIA huh?I SALUTE U,U MUST BEFEMALE VERSION OF JOHN CENA.
ut some men are just monsters include some women. I BELIEVE THAT SOME THING ATTRACTED THE MAN TO HER HUH? women dont marry for money or families and friends intimidation marry for love or stay single
FOR NOW I HAVE TO WAIT FOR THE MANS STORY BEFORE I CAST MY JUDGEMENT.
freeborn over and out.
#sad indeed
Thank God you survived. We still have more people silently experiencing such humiliation now. many untold stories..
Adult view only: Best prices for all concerned
kai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
but ur stupid!!!..
Person dey beat u u dy take am !..U no fit beat am back???Ur Mama no dy beat u at ur age yt u allow Man beat u cos of love ....ur stupid!
Like I told a friend of mine who beats his wife. Throw all the punches you like at her, her mouth will running at you, its their nature. Best thing, walk out of that place. It just makes no sense beating up a woman. Walk away, works all the time.
Post a Comment