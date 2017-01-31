Be your own boss, learn how to make skin care products & perform spa services at Kaira Beauty Line Workshop!

Do you want to become a Beautician/ cosmetologist / Esthetician?
Then take the right step; Learn how to make organic & inorganic skin care products ,how to perform professional spa services such as facials , massage therapy and body waxing at Kaira beauty line training starting on the 6th of February to 17th February. Fee is N150,000
COURSE OUTLINE:
1 Study of ingredients ( organic & inorganic)
2 Skin testing
3 Measurement formula & percentages
4 Face cleansers
5 Face toners
6 Body butters
7 Body wash
8 Black soap
9 Sunburn treatment
10 White spots and green vein treatment
11 Stretch mark treatment
12 Pimples treatment
13 Lightening oil
14 Cream base
15 Moisturizing lotion
16 Snow White cream
17 Egyptian milk
18 Half cast cream
19 Vaginal tightening wash
20 Body scrubs
21 Face masks
22 Sunscreen
23 preservatives
24 how to perform professional facials : Acne facials & Anti- aging facials
25 Massage therapy
26 Body waxing
27The Business aspect & consultation practices
28 Certification
For more information and enquiry contact:
Instagram : @kairabeautyline
Tel/ whatsApp : 08081499416/ 07058566606
Address: 8 Aare- ago street abule-oja , off university road yaba , Lagos.
