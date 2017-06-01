Basketmouth meets the Mayor of Brent, London

Basketmouth met with the Councillor Parvez Ahmed; elected Mayor Of Brent who's borough covers the Wembley Arena and Leader of Council Councillor Muhhamed Butt.
The Borough of Brent is one of the most densely diverse parts of outer London, which is heavily populated by Africans, the Mayor of Brent expressed to Basketmouth. This is one of the reasons why
The Mayor Of Brent is excited to host the first African Comedian to ever take on the Wembley Arena.
The Mayor Of Brent; is also the first Bangladeshi born to be elected Mayor, this was also expressed to Basketmouth during their meeting. Another reason why Cllr Parvez Ahmed stands behind Basketmouth at Wembley, which he will be attending.
Basketmouth will be making history and breaking a new record this Valentine's Day with an expected audience of 10000 at the SSE Arena Wembley. Not only is he the first of his kind to attempt a show of this magnitude, but this edition of Lords Of The Ribs Uk, will be the 10th year for his annual comedy show. Tickets and Information for are available online at www.cokobar.com , http://www.ssearena.co.uk/ and all major ticket outlets
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment