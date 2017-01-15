Barcelona sack club director after he claims Lionel Messi won't be so good without Neymar and Iniesta

Pere Gratacós, a Barca club director, who was head of Sports Institutional Relations with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, made the comments after the Copa del Rey quarter-final draw.
Gratacos claimed Messi would not be as good without his teammates, despite the Messi's role in the win over Athletic Bilbao , .
"Leo is one of the most important people in the team, but it's not just about him," he said.
"He would not be as good without [Andres] Iniesta, Neymar and company, but Messi is the best."
Th club released a statement saying; "FC Barcelona have dismissed Pere Gratacos as head of institutional sporting relations with the Royal Spanish Football Federation for having publicly expressed a personal opinion that does not match that of the club after the draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey held today in Madrid," the Catalan club said in a bizzare statement:
"The decision has been taken by Albert Soler, director of professional sports, who will assume these functions directly from now on."
6 comments:
Hmmmmmmmmmm....oga don land for wahala
Seen
He's right, but shouldn't have said that. Since Xavi left and Iniesta gets substituted sometimes Messi's performance has been poorly....
Hmmmmm,thats serious, this people ways are different from our own.
i totally disagree
Will an individual do all the field work before playing football is a communal efforts.
