Barca fans slam lawyer pushing for Lionel Messi & Neymar to be imprisoned over tax fraud

Marta Silva, the Spanish court tax prosecutor, currently championing the court cases of Barcelona stars, Lionel Messi and Neymar over tax evasion claims to the tune of millions of Euros, was spotted at Real Madrid's home stadium, Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday during the match against Real Sociedad, and now Barcelona fans are now accusing her of being a Real Madrid supporter, hence her resolve to pursue the case and ensure both players end up behind bars.
Messi and Neymar are currently embroiled in tax evasion cases at the moment, with Messi being fined over 2million euros and a 21 months prison sentence, while Neymar has already paid a fine of over 4 million euros to the Spanish government.
Barca supporters, furious that Marta was spotted at the Bernabeu at the VIP section, took to Twitter to voice their anger at the development, see some Tweets below..
No comments:
Post a Comment