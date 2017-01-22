Barack Obama pictured for the first time since he left office...and he's driving himself (photos)

On his first day out of office, former US President Barack Obama was seen playing golf at Mirage,
CA, in California after starting his day as a private citizen with a trip
to the gym. Obama played at the private course which belongs to tech Billionaire Larry
Ellison by himself and even drove the cart around without a chauffer. See more photos after the cut...
6 comments:
Life goes on
*smiles*...his mind is still not at rest.
Handsome Obama... Og
Handsome Obama... Og
LEGENDRAY
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
