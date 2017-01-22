LIS

LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

Barack Obama pictured for the first time since he left office...and he's driving himself (photos)

On his first day out of office, former US President Barack Obama was seen playing golf at Mirage, CA, in California after starting his day as a private citizen with a trip to the gym. Obama played at the private course which belongs to tech Billionaire Larry Ellison by himself and even drove the cart around without a chauffer. See more photos after the cut...




Posted by at 1/22/2017 05:55:00 pm

6 comments:

22 January 2017 at 17:59
Gideon Okorie said...

Life goes on

22 January 2017 at 18:00
Ohiren's Zone said...

*smiles*...his mind is still not at rest.

22 January 2017 at 18:00
Anonymous said...

Handsome Obama... Og

22 January 2017 at 18:00
Anonymous said...

Handsome Obama... Og

22 January 2017 at 18:01
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

LEGENDRAY




AUNTY LINDA 👩





22 January 2017 at 18:06

