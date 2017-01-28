Banger alert! Mad Over You cover by Emperor Swagz (Rap Version)

This cover is made by prolific Ballership Entertainment's signed act EMS, from Benue state Nigeria. Tiv rapper EMS. EMS is back from Ballership studios, where he is cooking up his debut album, with his own spin on ‘mad over you’. The ‘Follow Da Ladda’ crooner who got the club banging with his afro hiphop fusion dancehall track (Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/user-337437551/ladda-by-ems-main) a few months back, is currently receiving massive airplay in the north. This amazing rapper, dropped ingenious bars, bringing his unique style and creativity to the song and therefore making it more appealing to a cross section of fans across Africa.
No more ‘mad over you’ covers should be allowed because EMS has wrapped it up with this one. EMS does not play, taking influences from his own native style to deliver a stormer. Hit the download button below, listen now on Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/user-337437551/cover-mad-over-you-by-ems-rap-version and share your verdict.
