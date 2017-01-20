Bala Chinda found guilty for the murder and rape of Nigerian sex worker Nkechi McGraa in Aberdeen

of raping and murdering a Nigerian sex worker in Aberdeen. Chinda, 26, denied killing 36-year-old Nkechi McGraa - an escort also known as Jessica - at a flat in Union Terrace in February last year.
Chinda sobbed as he was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 18 years, after a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen returned its verdict.
on Wednesday, advocate depute Paul Kearney said there was overwhelming evidence against Chinda.
However, defence counsel Ian Duguid insisted the prosecution had not proved his guilt.
Chinda's conviction was welcomed by Police Scotland. Detective chief inspector Stuart Houston said:
"This was a challenging case for all those involved, using the full resources of Police Scotland to understand what happened to Jessica and trace the person responsible for her murder - a man who went to great lengths to cover his involvement and deceived his victim from the outset.
"I would like to thank those who assisted officers with what was a particularly sensitive inquiry, and to our team of officers and staff for their work in bringing this case to court and building an overwhelming evidential case.
At the heart of this horrific crime was a young mother, daughter and friend whose life was cut tragically short in what must have been terrifying circumstances.
"Throughout, Chinda has shown no real remorse for his depraved actions and taken no responsibility for robbing a young boy of his mother.
"It is hard to imagine how difficult the past year has been for her family and friends and our thoughts are with them today.
"I can only hope that this outcome, which I know may not provide them with closure, can help them begin to move on with their lives."
