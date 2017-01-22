Bakery claims Trump copied Obama's inauguration cake in 2013

Celebrity chef, Duff Godman, who designed former US President Barack Obama'a cake for his inauguration in 2013, took to Twitter on Friday to post photos of the cake he made for Obama and the one made for Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, implying his cake design was recreated by another baker
On Saturday, January 21, Buttercream Bakeshop who did Trump's cake issued a statement on their Instagram account, giving credit to Goldman while revealing they were simply following their client's demands.
'While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one, @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it.'
No comments:
Post a Comment