Everything okay now? Churchill shares photo of himself & Tonto Dikeh at Charity event

The pair are believed to be going through marital issues following Tonto's removal of his name from hers on social media last week. Maybe they have settled? Though the photo is not a recent one, it was taken some months back Churchill's company's charity work, but posting is sending out a message. He captioned the photo 'Rise to the challenge with confidence. #bigchurchfoundation'
5 comments:
A family that plays together , stays together.
If this true, then it's a good development, Am happy for them , Every marriage goes through so many ups and downs, theirs is no exception. Thump up!!!
They had better be
