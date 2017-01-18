LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Everything okay now? Churchill shares photo of himself & Tonto Dikeh at Charity event

Businessman and husband to Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill, took to his Instagram account this afternoon to share a photo of himself and Tonto Dikeh at a charity event.

The pair are believed to be going through marital issues following Tonto's removal of his name from hers on social media last week. Maybe they have settled? Though the photo is not a recent one, it was taken some months back Churchill's company's charity work, but posting is sending out a message. He captioned the photo 'Rise to the challenge with confidence. #bigchurchfoundation'
18 January 2017 at 15:34
Funmi Ambode said...

Good to know...



HAVE YOU HEARD OF MMM UNITED? REGISTER AND MAKE 100% RETURNS IN 30 DAYS. AVAILABLE ONLY IN BITCOIN.



INTRODUCING A WELL STRUCTURED AND VERY ORGANIZED PEER-TO-PEER DONATION. REGISTER AND ENJOY 30% TO 50% RETURN IN 30 DAYS.


18 January 2017 at 15:36
said...

A family that plays together , stays together.

18 January 2017 at 15:37
Anonymous said...

If this true, then it's a good development, Am happy for them , Every marriage goes through so many ups and downs, theirs is no exception. Thump up!!!

18 January 2017 at 15:39
Loveth Best said...

They had better be

18 January 2017 at 15:40

