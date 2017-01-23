Baby born with an incurable disease that causes his skin to fall off if touched (graphic photos)

Baby Kaheel Clark-Smith was diagnosed at birth with Epidermolyosis Bullosa (EB) after he was born with small blisters on his arm, but the doctors dismissed it as a mild case and sent him home, however, he had extreme breakout days later that resulted in blisters and the loss of 60% of his skin and that was when it was discovered that he has the worst case of the disease.
Kaheel's parents, who are unable to cuddle or kiss their baby, are raising funds to fly their son to a specialist EB centre in Ohio since the hospital where their son was born in Seattle, Washington has very little experience in handling such case.
"This is their first child and they are so overwhelmed and broken. We found out the day he was born and didn't know anything about it. We had to do all the research at home," She said.
"We just got back the results from the biopsies and have been told it's the worst type of EB."
Brandi started a GoFundMe page to help raise $30,000 for the medical flight to get the baby to the care of experts in Ohio and also for the expensive special clothing and bandage needed to wrap Khaleel.
GOD SHALL HEAL YOU IJN. I shall put you in my prayers every morning when I wake up. A cute kid like u shouldn't go through any form of suffering.
Go and meet TB Joshua.... SAPHIRE MUNA i need u urgently. emma2shy@yahoo.com
