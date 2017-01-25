LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Babachir: If Pres Buhari has any shred of honour, character & integrity he should resign- BBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu, says

Reacting to President Buhari's letter to the Senate on why he cannot sack and prosecute indicted SGF, Babachir Lawal, co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Aisha Yesufu, called on him to resign. See more of her tweets after the cut ...


Tcheeomzy said...

Aisha Buhari or Aisha Yesufu?

25 January 2017 at 09:16
Loveth Best said...

Well said

25 January 2017 at 09:20
Bonita Bislam said...

Hmmmmm BBOG is becoming more political these days.I hope the focus is still there

25 January 2017 at 09:21
Anonymous said...

when i say illiterate muhamodu buari na criminal, yoruba fools de cos me, sheybe una dung see??

25 January 2017 at 09:34
oneman said...

OSINANL said...

AISHA PLS ENJOY UR CHANGE...
I REMEMBER VIVIDLY WHEN YOU WERE RANTING THAT BUHARI WILL BE YOUR MESSIAH

25 January 2017 at 09:41
ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

Abeg shift. We are all political animals. What do you know is politics. The mere fact of being a citizen or participating through voting in an election, makes you political

25 January 2017 at 09:42
JUDE ANTHONY said...

That's a good one, he should pack up his load and go

25 January 2017 at 09:44
Anonymous said...

Aisha Yesufu has seen the light. Buhari is corrupt.

25 January 2017 at 09:53
Anonymous said...

She is just a big fool. If she is sensible,she would have gotten her proof before talking like an idiot. The news about the stolen money is yet confirmed yet she is out there running her stupid mouth like those senators working to bring down the President.

25 January 2017 at 09:57
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

All this political timz seff
25 January 2017 at 09:57

