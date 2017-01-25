Babachir: If Pres Buhari has any shred of honour, character & integrity he should resign- BBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu, says
Reacting to President Buhari's letter to the Senate on why he cannot
sack and prosecute indicted SGF, Babachir Lawal, co-convener of the
Bring Back Our Girls Group, Aisha Yesufu, called on him to resign. See
more of her tweets after the cut ...
11 comments:
Aisha Buhari or Aisha Yesufu?
Well said
Hmmmmm BBOG is becoming more political these days.I hope the focus is still there
when i say illiterate muhamodu buari na criminal, yoruba fools de cos me, sheybe una dung see??
AISHA PLS ENJOY UR CHANGE...
I REMEMBER VIVIDLY WHEN YOU WERE RANTING THAT BUHARI WILL BE YOUR MESSIAH
Abeg shift. We are all political animals. What do you know is politics. The mere fact of being a citizen or participating through voting in an election, makes you political
That's a good one, he should pack up his load and go
Aisha Yesufu has seen the light. Buhari is corrupt.
She is just a big fool. If she is sensible,she would have gotten her proof before talking like an idiot. The news about the stolen money is yet confirmed yet she is out there running her stupid mouth like those senators working to bring down the President.
All this political timz seff
