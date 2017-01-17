LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Awww, read Annie Idibia's emotional message to her husband, Tuface Idibia

Annie Idibia took to Instagram to post the photo above and wrote how the image broke her down and tripled her love for her husband, uface Idibia. Read what she wrote after the cut...

"I stared at this image for atleast 15mins or even more... and realised I was tearing up😢😢
The picture made me feel all "types of ways" And the love in my heart towards Innocent just tripled instantly.. I know we will grow old n die someday,but God please I want spend all my days with him ,grow old with him and die beside him..next to him.. I can't Live if I have to do that without him.. I won't survive it! Life Without Him won't be worth it again.. Sad that When we grow old n grey ,1 of us will go before the other,but please can we at least grow very old together and GO together.. All of our kids n grandkids would have been all grown,graduates and well established by your grace lord.. so they will be fine..when we go. Amen. #Annie'sMidnightTots"
Okon Essang said...

Up! is a particularly moving animated movie with an ethereal theme song. I love that movie.

17 January 2017 at 07:15
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Aunty you like activity,you can like to overdo.
Don't get what prompted this,just an animation and you forming emotional.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 January 2017 at 07:16
Anonymous said...

Great words

17 January 2017 at 07:16

