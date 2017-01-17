"I stared at this image for atleast 15mins or even more... and realised I was tearing up😢😢
The picture made me feel all "types of ways" And the love in my heart towards Innocent just tripled instantly.. I know we will grow old n die someday,but God please I want spend all my days with him ,grow old with him and die beside him..next to him.. I can't Live if I have to do that without him.. I won't survive it! Life Without Him won't be worth it again.. Sad that When we grow old n grey ,1 of us will go before the other,but please can we at least grow very old together and GO together.. All of our kids n grandkids would have been all grown,graduates and well established by your grace lord.. so they will be fine..when we go. Amen. #Annie'sMidnightTots"
Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Awww, read Annie Idibia's emotional message to her husband, Tuface Idibia
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/17/2017 06:36:00 am
3 comments:
Up! is a particularly moving animated movie with an ethereal theme song. I love that movie.
Aunty you like activity,you can like to overdo.
Don't get what prompted this,just an animation and you forming emotional.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Great words
