Aww, so nice of him! Mc Galaxy gives N1million cash to Emmanuel Ugolee (Photos)

Music star Mc Galaxy visited media personality Emmanuel Ugolee at the hospital this afternoon where he gave him N1million cash as his contribution to Emmanuel's treatment. The TV host has been battling Kidney disease for years now and needs N50million for a transplant.
If you want to also donate, please donate to Emmanuel Ugolee - Zenith Bank - 1002786554. More photos after the cut.
10 comments:
Why showing it huh!
mc galaxy may God reward u abundantly
***THANK U MC GALAXY. NO BE INYANYA WEY DEY SHOW US 6-PACK & SHORT HANDS EVERYTIME. AT LEAST UR MMM IS BACK & THERE'S HOPE.
Good move, bad publicity idea. His reward is in the publicity he is getting from this already. He short changed himself from his blessings...
kind
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
may God bless him more
He needs less than 50 million. His Go fund me page and several donations by so called celebs should have gotten him half way. Linda stop misleading the public,haba
Cheap individual. Give in secret you imbecile. Ode.
Thank you Mc Galaxy. God bless you for this kindness. one million is not a chicken money. it is some people's annual take home. I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
May God bless and replenish the man with a heart of gold.
