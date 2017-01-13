LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

Aww, so nice of him! Mc Galaxy gives N1million cash to Emmanuel Ugolee (Photos)

Music star Mc Galaxy visited media personality Emmanuel Ugolee at the hospital this afternoon where he gave him N1million cash as his contribution to Emmanuel's treatment. The TV host has been battling Kidney disease for years now and needs N50million for a transplant.

If you want to also donate, please donate to Emmanuel Ugolee - Zenith Bank - 1002786554. More photos after the cut.


 
 

10 comments:

daniel ubong said...

Why showing it huh!

13 January 2017 at 14:27
Anonymous said...

mc galaxy may God reward u abundantly

13 January 2017 at 14:34
Anonymous said...

***THANK U MC GALAXY. NO BE INYANYA WEY DEY SHOW US 6-PACK & SHORT HANDS EVERYTIME. AT LEAST UR MMM IS BACK & THERE'S HOPE.

13 January 2017 at 14:34
Anonymous said...

Good move, bad publicity idea. His reward is in the publicity he is getting from this already. He short changed himself from his blessings...

13 January 2017 at 14:46
Vivian Reginalds said...

kind
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

13 January 2017 at 14:55
livingstone chibuike said...

may God bless him more

13 January 2017 at 14:57
Busola said...

He needs less than 50 million. His Go fund me page and several donations by so called celebs should have gotten him half way. Linda stop misleading the public,haba

13 January 2017 at 15:00
Anonymous said...

Cheap individual. Give in secret you imbecile. Ode.

13 January 2017 at 15:06
MyPersonalOpinion said...

Thank you Mc Galaxy. God bless you for this kindness. one million is not a chicken money. it is some people's annual take home. I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion




.. Enter Market And Make Profit Here>

13 January 2017 at 15:07
levi chukwu said...

May God bless and replenish the man with a heart of gold.

13 January 2017 at 15:07

