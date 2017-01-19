LIS

Autistic 7-year-old girl molested by her nanny's husband

A 7 year old autistic girl was reportedly molested by the supposed husband of her Nanny.
According to reports, the nanny who has worked for the parents of the girl for 11 years, and her husband lived in the Boys Quarters of her employer's house, so when he began to abuse the little girl, no one noticed for a long time because she couldn't talk.
However, his actions were later discovered and the father of the girl beat him until he was unconscious and bleeding from the head. So sad! Hopefully parents will be more careful about the kind of people they leave around their kids.




Source: ‏@oladayo01
Gideon Okorie said...

19 January 2017 at 12:27
STERN said...

YORUBA HUSBAND? innit?

19 January 2017 at 12:28
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
Very sad though.... I hope that foolish swine is put in her place....
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

19 January 2017 at 12:28
Saphire Muna said...

I love what the girl's father did.. Beat him to stupor first before handing him over to police... Animal












.......... Liber meniac.......

19 January 2017 at 12:29
Ndeya Pyikison said...

That was terrible

19 January 2017 at 12:29
Pulchritudinous said...

Goodness! Bloody perverts

19 January 2017 at 12:43
Anonymous said...

It can come from anyone, regardless of how long or how short the person has stayed. I think we should be more vigilant and careful of the kind of people we bring to assist on our homes, especially close to our kids. Poor child. God will heal you totally. Amen.

19 January 2017 at 12:48
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************/ geeeez *****dax quite bad****some men jux na waste of sperm n nine months labour

19 January 2017 at 13:51

