Author Luvvie Ajayi, who dislikes Donald Trump, sets a new pair of shoes she bought from Ivanka Trump's shoe line on fire

US-based Nigerian best-selling author, Luvvie Ajayi, who is a strong antagonist of US president, Donald Trump, shared a video on Facebook where she set on fire a new pair of pumps from Ivanka Trump's shoe line which she bought some years back and never got to wear.
"Was purging my closet and came across Ivanka Trump shoes I've never worn and forgot I even owned. Can't wear them now. They must burn".
1 comment:
She's an idiot! She could have sold the shoes and given the profit to charity. Now she's lost her money and no shoe. Who did she hurt? Oponu oshi.
