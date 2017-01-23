Audio+Video: Benzeeno ft. CDQ & Dremo - Ese Mi Remix
Here is the brand new remix to Benzeeno's smash hit single "Ese mi".
The original which enjoyed massive airplay on radio and TV last year features the perfect match for the song in CDQ and DMW's rapper Dremo.
Benzeeno who is also being promoted Kogbagidi Entertainment also shot the video to the Remix which was directed by Paul Gambit.
