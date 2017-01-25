Audio & video: Nonny - Turn Me On (produced by Masterkraft)
BC records signed artist 'Nonny' has been in the studio working with the prolific producer MasterKraft and he delivers on his brand new single 'Turn Me On'. Nonny has been tipped by industry professionals as one of the new kids to watch out for in 2017. 'Turn Me On' was produced by MasterKraft and the video directed by HD Genesis Films. Listen and share.
1 comment:
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment