Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Attend Digified S.M.E Program on Jan. 28 & 29! Free 2-day Digital Marketing Diploma Cerificate Masterclass powered by Team7Project!

Register here to attend -http://bit.ly/Team7ProjectDSMEPBatch2     

Do you know anyone in Business seeking better and greater Business Opportunities in 2017? Do you also know anyone who is unemployed or seeking a better Job Opportunity in 2017?


In #Team7Project, we can show you how to utilize Social and Digital Media to get a Job and also earn better business opportunities!

We, (#Team7Project) have a flagship program called ‘DIGIFIED SME PROGRAM’ taking place this weekend (January 28 & 29, 2017 – Saturday and Sunday) in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. ‘DIGIFIED SME PROGRAM’ is our Business and Digital Marketing Masterclass for SME’s, Large Corporations, Freelancers, Self-employed Individuals and unemployed individuals seeking practical ways Social and Digital Media can be used to promote their personal brand, products and services. We are committed to helping you realize your Business, Career and Personal potential utilizing Social and Digital Marketing Tools.

Register here TO ATTEND:

TOPICS TO BE TREATED INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
 Business Presentation
 Introduction to Marketing, New Product Development and Competition
 Introduction to Digital Marketing
 Overview of Digital Marketing for Business
 Components of Digital Marketing Practice
 Building an excellent Personal Social Media Brand
 Content Marketing (Design & Management)
 Email Marketing
 Social Media Marketing for Business
 SEO & SEM
 Online Advertising
 Brand & Reputation Management
 Web Analytic
 Career Opportunities in Digital Marketing

Normally a Digital Marketing Masterclass as in-depth and comprehensive as ours cost between $1500 - $2000 but ours comes way less with a COMPULSORY COMMITMENT FEE of N5000 for your Certificates, e-learning materials and logistics (Internet and Venue).

Specific venue will be sent to those who register after we have confirmed and approved your request of participation at the Learning Program. Remember, final reservation of limited slots is on a 1st Pay, 1st Come basis. Payments details will be sent to your mail. Payment deadline is Thursday, January 26, 2017 by 6:00pm

Register here TO ATTEND:


The #Team7Project DIGIFIED S.M.E Program is targeted at Small, Medium and Large Scale Business Owners and Entrepreneurs, Self-Employed Individuals, Unemployed Individuals, Self-Employed Individuals, Artisans, Freelancers and Aspiring Entrepreneurs (Employees).


After applying to attend, you will get a confirmation mail if you have being selected to attend.

For enquiries, sponsorship, partnership and customized in house trainings for your Marketers, Business Development Team and Digital and Social Media Team, send a mail to: info@team7project.org or call 08180188858, 01-2915588, 08108489734.


Visit www.team7project.org to know about us. Visit our Facebook Page @ http://bit.ly/Team7ProjectFBPage


Our partners and collaborators in the past include:
a.    The United States Consulate, Lagos
b.    The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI Network Face2Face)
c.     The French Consulate through the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry
d.    Covenant University through the Mass Communication Department
e.    Women Technology Empowerment Centre, Lagos
f.     National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (NASME)
g.    National Directorate of the National Youth Service Corp through the Skills Acquisition and Development Department
h.    University of Benin Student Union
i.     Christ Embassy, GRA Ikeja
j.     NNEW – (National Employee Consultative Association) NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women
k.    And many more

Extra Note: If you are seeking a Social Enterprise to INVEST in as an active or passive Board Member, if you want to make alot of money doing social good to empower the next generation of Digital Business Champions, if you want to be associated with a good cause that has the potential to impact Youths, Young Professionals, Undergraduates, Teenagers and SME’s all over Nigeria and Africa – Then we are the right Organization to INVEST IN. 

Call 08086034420 or email: info@team7project.org cc: elda@team7project.org and lets show you what makes US an exceptional Venture to INVEST IN. We can assure you of massive Goodwill and plenty money that will GIVE YOU UTTER lifelong SATISFACTION. This message is directed at serious minded INVESTORS.
  


