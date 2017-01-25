Attempted Arrest: Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Ministry Breaks Silence, Warns Buhari

Following the attempted arrest earlier this morning of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president and founder of Omega Fire Ministry worldwide by officials from the Department of State Security (SSS), the church management has issued a press release condemning the development.
The statement jointly signed by Dr. Sule Emmanuel, senior pastor, OFM South Africa Churches and Director of Media (OFM Worldwide) and Barrister Samuel Amune Esq, Coordinator, OFM Legal Team Worldwide, reads;
“This is to inform the millions of followers and supporters of Apostle Johnson Suleman all over the world that the man of God is very safe, and that the attempted arrest by the Department of State Security on the man of God on the instruction and orders of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was unsuccessful.
Over the last couple of months, thousands of defenseless Christians have been killed across various cities in Nigeria, with nearly a thousand so far killed in southern Kaduna alone. Shockingly, there has been no firm statement or action by the Nigerian government to stop these destruction of lives and properties neither has any one been arrested or charge to court, largely because these senseless killings are been perpetrated by kinsmen of the President. And because of the body language of the President, these killings have progressively increased.
However, Apostle Johnson Suleman, in his love for Nigeria and as God’s representative to the people, has refused to keep quiet about all these immoral happenings, and he has continued to speak truth to people in position of authority; calling on the government to do the needful, and protect the citizens. Only recently, God’s servant, Apostle Johnson Suleman was forced to call on Christians all over Nigeria to defend themselves against these killers since the spate of killings has been on the rise. Interestingly, the call by the man of God for the Christians to take caution and defend themselves where necessary has become the core focus of the Nigerian government, despite the fact that it has evidently failed to protect her people. It is now determined to exploit the instruments of the State to go after the man of God.
Typical of a tyrannical government, while the man of God was in Ekiti State–Nigeria for a crusade which held at the Ekiti State Pavilion, the government of President Buhari ordered two truck-load of fully armed DSS officers to forcefully arrest the man of God, but the people and the government of Ekiti-State overwhelmingly resisted the arrest.
Let it be on record that this assault occurred around 1am in the morning of 25/01/2017. Apostle Johnson Suleman is not facing any corruption charges neither is there any petition against him. The attempted arrest being masterminded by the PRESIDENCY against him is unconstitutional, morally wrong and procedurally defective.
This country was founded on the principles of equality before the law and justice. There should be strict adherence to the Spirit and Letters of our Constitution and nobody should be treated as a common criminal. As the country belongs to every one of us irrespective of religion, sex and social status.
By the way, the man of God in his prophecies for the year 2017 which he issued before the end of 2016 had already informed the public how God showed him that in 2017 the government of President Buhari will come after him because of his stand against the policies and actions of the government. But God is ever faithful to protect his Anointed from the oppressors.
All over the world, no responsible government ever makes religious leaders their object of attack, but they would rally round religious leaders to see how to forestall any crisis and foster unity. History has shown that when you make religious leaders objects of attack, the repercussions are very grave.
Beyond just being an esteemed and beloved preacher of the gospel, Apostle Johnson Suleman is a renowned philanthropist and statesman. On a weekly basis, he sponsors widows, jobless graduates and several Nigerians to start businesses and give meaning to their lives, while also giving scholarships to countless number of people to obtain university education.
All these self-sacrificing philanthropic gestures are not directly or indirectly funded by the church, but directly from Apostle Johnson Suleman’s private resources and from his several business interests.
Even with the present needless sufferings and hardship the present government of President Buhari has plunged Nigerians into, Apostle Johnson Suleman has remained undeterred and consistent in doing his best in alleviating the sufferings of the people. While in Ekiti, he doled out over One Million Naira to certain people who had various financial challenges. These individuals were strangers to him, but because they are fellow Nigerians, he considers them his brothers and sisters, and he just had to do something to end their despair. This is the kind of good heart the man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has for his country and his compatriots.
We are hereby calling on the Nigerian government to put a stop to senseless attacks on Christian leaders, especially Apostle Johnson Suleman. These are leaders and beacons of hope whose integrity and teachings have kept this country in unity and consistently given hope to millions of Nigerians faced with hunger, neglect, abuse and ill-treatment from the government they optimistically voted into power.
We will like to inform the government of Nigeria that Omega Fire Ministry has numerous branches of her ministry in over 51 nations, (with over 500,000 membership in Nigeria alone) and all our National churches have been mandated to take our protest letter to the Nigerian Embassy in all these nations, and to inform the government of the respective nations of the despotic and tyrannical approach of the government of President Buhari to Christians and Christian leaders in Nigeria. We also make bold to say that we shall employ all means whatsoever legally permissible to seek redress and defend ourselves and our Apostle should the Presidency continue this senseless attack. It is unacceptable that the killers of the people are not being arrested, but respected men of God are made object of attacks by the institutions of government.
We like to unequivocally state that Apostle Johnson Suleman believes in the progress and unity of Nigeria, and this will remain the core of all his messages. However, no intimidation from the government will stop him from speaking the truth to the government, and standing in defense of the defenseless.
We believe that the greater and brighter days of this country are very close-by, and God in His judgment will surely displace the enemies of his people, regardless of how highly placed they are.
Apostle Johnson Suleman will continue praying for the good of Nigeria, and for the Almighty God to guide her leaders’ right.
In conclusion, we use this medium to call on the government of President Buhari to heed the call of all Nigerians, and step-up in his leadership! Protect the people. Stop the mindless killings going on daily in Nigeria. Stop the unwarranted persecution against the church, the Christian community and the wanton destruction of churches. As father of the nation, let your body language and your voice be visibly heard as leader of a united Nigeria.
God bless Nigeria.”
IF YOU ARE GOING THROUGH TOUGH TIMES AND EVERYTHING SEEM OUT OF PLACE IN YOUR LIFE? READ THIS
Let peace reign mbok
Am pleased with your press release sir, May Almighty God guide and protect us all from this evil government. Amen
humm,true talk.
The attempt by for bastard Muslims or shit we call dia names so have plans in dis motherfucking small mind to islamis Nigeria,but hahaha it can neva work fool.i think we Christians should wake up to reality now enough is enough...4 me am ready 2 kill any of dos idiots dat we try me or any1 close to me for real take note.....
No the DSS is not out of place for seeking to arrest you god of man.
He was calling for anarchy, from the pulpit he encouraged his church member to cut off the head of any Fulani man found at his church premises or around their house.
Which man of God does that, even the holy book he claims to preach from never encouraged violence even in the face of persecution. Was he the only clergy man that reacted to the killing of Christians, the Catholic church which has been mist affected in all these ugly trend has reached calling on government to be decisive in handling this issue, how many branches does he have in those affected areas? How many times has he visited the affected areas? How many Fulanis have he killed before asking others to do same?
You can't surround yourself with so much security and encourage your defenceless members to resort to arm and violence.
Religion seems our greatest undoing in this country, what have we done to deserve these rascals masquerading as men of God.
For years we have lived and continued to live with Muslims and Fulanis, our security men are Fulanis, imagine me waking up to attack them without any provocation, imagine what will become of Nigeria should they get same orders to kill Christian seen around their vicinity.
DSS should invite this man for interrogation let's see what him and his followers will do.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Carry on great man of God. Don't mind the senseless tyrant government .
GOOD...
Rubbish Rubbish and Rubbish... Write all the English you want, it is wrong on all levels for a so-called man of God to preach violence. No matter what.
It is well.
I stand with d omega ministry
Buhari is 😈
KABIRU SOKOTO, YOU ARE A FOOL, SO IT IS NOT WRONG FOR FULANI'S TO BE KILLING CHRISTIANS, YOU ARE A STUPID
He's a senseless man of doom
We need more people like Fayose in this period, kudos to Ekiti brave people
He's a senseless man of doom
Were ni e
When they come to your house just surrender your head for them. We that have decided to defend our lives and family will do just that. Always talking like an imbecile. No wonder people always insult you. Old man behaving like toddler!
U re very stupid..... Bonario or wat ever ur name is....
How I wish this herdsmen will kill ur mother or father or siblings or wife or children.. only then u will know the pain of death.... mumu like u
Kabiru...... u be fool.... na ur pe they kill pple a bi.... why u no go support them.... vampire
What are your people preaching, Peace? I don't think so. Do unto other what you want them to do unto you. You people thinks Christian will continue to fold their hand and watch you kill them and their loved ones? You must be joking! Preaching violence nko! Make una come and see violence Demonstration. That he'll fire way dey hungry una go so, una go reach there fast fast.
It's Osibanjo I blame. How can al these be happening under his nose. Weakling of a Vice President, Pastor indeed. What has Osibanjo got to say about the killings of his fellow Christians across Nigeria. I tire for this country .
The man is very stupid who is he to challenge the government mtswwwwww
Enough is enough o! Christians will not continue to fold their hands and watch being slaughtered. Arresting men of God will not stop this revolution.
The man is very stupid who is he to challenge the government mtswwwwww
Religion is a very delicate issue, FG shd have bn wiser than this
reviewrites
Some Nigerians are very silly. You are been killed and you are saying that Christianity does not preach violence. Stay there they will whip you people out of existence. Nonsense.
We are just in a confused country. So when christians are been killed the president did not seem it right to arerest tge situation rather he is busy moving from one vaction to anotger. Now cut off the head of the fulanis becomes a problem. Fire will burn any idiot that goes close to Gods servant. Cluless animals.
KABIRU SOKOTO you are very, very stupid i wish this rubbish FULANI'S can kill all the members of your family and also kill Buhari as well.
Yourself, your papa, mama, wife and pick will die in the hands of the herdsmen
