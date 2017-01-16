"At your age, you're only SA social media"- Former Senato, Tokunbo Afikuyomi slams President Buhari's aide, Lauretta Onochie

So here is the gist. Yesterday, personal assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Lauretta Onochie pictured right, shared photos of President Buhari speaking via the internet to troops in Sambisa forest. Moments after sharing the photo, a former senator from Lagos state, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, tweeted that President Buhari could not go to Sambisa forest to meet with the troops where he can speak to them directly, but asked BBOG members to go to the dreaded forest.
Laurette who was fazed by Afikuyomi's tweet, replied, "Grow up or close your account". Afikuyomi did not take it likely as he fired some shots at her. See all their back and forth tweets after the cut.
HEHEHEHEHE...
SHE HAS BEEN DESTROYED
