Wednesday, 25 January 2017

At $250 million-dollar, this Bel-Air mansion is the most expensive home in US

A newly-built Bel Air mansion has been listed for sale for $250 million in the US, making it the most expensive home currently on offer on the American market.

The extravagant 38,000 square foot property features 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, five bars and three kitchens and it comes complete with its own moat, four-lane bowling alley and an 85-foot Italian glass infinity pool fitted with an hydraulic theater-sized movie screen.


Some of the home's other perks include a spa and fitness center, two cellars stocked with a multi-million dollar wine collection, and a 40-seat, James Bond-themed home cinema.


The home also boats of an art collection comprised of more than 100 carefully curated pieces including an interactive installation by British artist Dominic Harris and an oversized Leica camera by Chinese sculptor Liao Yibai, valued at $1 million.

The property's 12 car "auto gallery" which includes a Bugatti Veyron, a Pagani Huayra, a Rolls-Royce Dawn and a range of other rare vintage automobiles doesn't disappoint. 




Source CNN
