Asia's richest man, Jack Ma meets with Donald Trump on plans to create 1million jobs in US

Asia's richest man, Jack Ma, the billionaire founder and executive chairman of the Alibaba Group met with Donald Trump on Monday to discuss plans for creating "one million" jobs in the U.S. through the company's e-commerce platform.
Trump praised Ma after the meeting as a "great, great entrepreneur and one of the best in the world.""Jack plans to share how Alibaba will create 1 million U.S. jobs by enabling 1 million small businesses to sell American goods to China and Asian consumers on the Alibaba platform," Brion Tingler, head of external affairs at Alibaba, said in a statement after the meeting.
"We had a great meeting," Trump told the press pool at Trump Tower. "It's jobs. You just saw what happened with Fiat where they're going to build a massive plant in Michigan. And we're very happy. And Jack and I are going to do some great things."
