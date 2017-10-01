LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

ARO Group is hiring!

 ARO Group is an emerging Nigerian company currently opening up various subsidiaries in Nigeria in various sectors of the economy. The ARO group is looking for skilled, passionate and driven individuals to be part of their team and fill the following positions...


  • Managers
  • Secretaries
  • Accountants
  • Marketers
  • Web Developers
  • Videographer/Video editor/Graphic Designer
All candidates must fulfill the following requirements
  • Must possess minimum of a HND (in related fields)
  • Must have completed his/her NYSC with Certificate of National Service as evidence
  • Must be competent in Microsoft office and other work related computer applications
  • Must have excellent writing skills
  • Must have a good command of English
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Must be team players
  • Must be willing to work outside regular hours
Job Title: Manager
Location: Abuja, Lagos, Owerri

Job Description:
  • Coordinating the activities of the company and ensure that all company goals are met.
  • Creating and managing a work and productivity schedule for all company projects
  • Communicates job expectations to staff.
  • Handle either hotel administration, construction or marketing.
  • Monitors staff productivity and reports staff productivity to superior officer
  • Planning, organizing and ensuring the execution of company projects
  • Analytical thinking and financial management
  • Working overtime and weekends (on occasion)
Job Title: Marketing Officer
Location: Abuja, Lagos, Owerri

Job Description:
  • Making sales to ensure that all company goals are met.
  • Pitching and making sales to prospective costumers
  • Identify, develop, and evaluate marketing strategy, based on knowledge of establishment objectives.
  • Formulate, direct and coordinate marketing activities and policies to promote the company’s products and services
  • Compile lists describing product or service offerings
  • Use sales forecasting and strategic planning to ensure the sale and profitability of products and services offered by the company
  • Analyzing business developments and monitoring market trends.
Job Title: Web Developer
Location: Abuja

Job Description:   
  • Managing the website and
  • Creating user friendly web applications on the website
  • Managing the website’s database
  • Making appropriate modifications to existing applications, including updates and repairs
  • Ensuring that all web applications on the site perform their functions effectively
  • Managing third party clients and web applications on the site
  • Ensuring software licensing laws are followed
  • Working on PHP  and SQL excellently
  • Search engine optimization for websites
Job Title: Secretary
Location: Owerri

Job Description:
  • Answering telephone calls
  • Maintaining diaries
  • Arranging appointments
  • Taking messages
  • Typing and word processing
  • Filing documents
  • Organizing and servicing meetings (producing agendas and taking minutes)
  • Managing databases
  • Prioritizing workloads
  • Handling correspondence
Job Title: Accountant
Location: Owerri

Job Description:
  • Preparing accounts and tax returns
  • Administering payrolls and controlling income and expenditure
  • Auditing financial information
  • Compiling and presenting reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries and financial statements
  • Analyzing accounts and business plans
  • Providing tax planning services with reference to current legislation
  • Financial forecasting and risk analysis
  • Dealing with insolvency cases
  • Negotiating the terms of business deals and moves with clients and associated organizations
Job Title: Videographer/Video Editor/Graphic Designer
Location: Abuja,

Job Description:
  • Creating video content for adverts and short videos
  • Editing videos in timely manner
  • Working with various businesses on adverts
  • Creating and editing images
  • Creating graphic contents for websites and blogs.
Mode of Application:
Qualified and interested candidates should send in the following to careersARO@gmail.com
  • Curriculum Vitae
  • A Cover letter 
  • Passport photograph (J Peg. format)
NOTE: The subject of the email should be the position the candidate is applying for

Application Closes on the 12th of January 2017
