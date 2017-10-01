ARO Group is hiring!

- Managers
- Secretaries
- Accountants
- Marketers
- Web Developers
- Videographer/Video editor/Graphic Designer
- Must possess minimum of a HND (in related fields)
- Must have completed his/her NYSC with Certificate of National Service as evidence
- Must be competent in Microsoft office and other work related computer applications
- Must have excellent writing skills
- Must have a good command of English
- Excellent communication skills
- Must be team players
- Must be willing to work outside regular hours
Location: Abuja, Lagos, Owerri
Job Description:
- Coordinating the activities of the company and ensure that all company goals are met.
- Creating and managing a work and productivity schedule for all company projects
- Communicates job expectations to staff.
- Handle either hotel administration, construction or marketing.
- Monitors staff productivity and reports staff productivity to superior officer
- Planning, organizing and ensuring the execution of company projects
- Analytical thinking and financial management
- Working overtime and weekends (on occasion)
Location: Abuja, Lagos, Owerri
Job Description:
- Making sales to ensure that all company goals are met.
- Pitching and making sales to prospective costumers
- Identify, develop, and evaluate marketing strategy, based on knowledge of establishment objectives.
- Formulate, direct and coordinate marketing activities and policies to promote the company’s products and services
- Compile lists describing product or service offerings
- Use sales forecasting and strategic planning to ensure the sale and profitability of products and services offered by the company
- Analyzing business developments and monitoring market trends.
Location: Abuja
Job Description:
- Managing the website and
- Creating user friendly web applications on the website
- Managing the website’s database
- Making appropriate modifications to existing applications, including updates and repairs
- Ensuring that all web applications on the site perform their functions effectively
- Managing third party clients and web applications on the site
- Ensuring software licensing laws are followed
- Working on PHP and SQL excellently
- Search engine optimization for websites
Location: Owerri
Job Description:
- Answering telephone calls
- Maintaining diaries
- Arranging appointments
- Taking messages
- Typing and word processing
- Filing documents
- Organizing and servicing meetings (producing agendas and taking minutes)
- Managing databases
- Prioritizing workloads
- Handling correspondence
Location: Owerri
Job Description:
- Preparing accounts and tax returns
- Administering payrolls and controlling income and expenditure
- Auditing financial information
- Compiling and presenting reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries and financial statements
- Analyzing accounts and business plans
- Providing tax planning services with reference to current legislation
- Financial forecasting and risk analysis
- Dealing with insolvency cases
- Negotiating the terms of business deals and moves with clients and associated organizations
Location: Abuja,
Job Description:
- Creating video content for adverts and short videos
- Editing videos in timely manner
- Working with various businesses on adverts
- Creating and editing images
- Creating graphic contents for websites and blogs.
Qualified and interested candidates should send in the following to careersARO@gmail.com
- Curriculum Vitae
- A Cover letter
- Passport photograph (J Peg. format)
Application Closes on the 12th of January 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment