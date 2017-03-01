Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over Celebrity Apprentice, but Donald Trump is still cashing in from show

but what's got American political analysts concerned is that U.S president-elect Donald Trump still bears credits from the show as 'Executive producer', leading to assertions the incoming US president could have divided attention if he continues to have an influence in the handling of the TV program.
From scenes of fast cars, to electrical sounds to rock music, the producers of the show ensured that every trace of Donald Trump was erased from the show, as he claimed recently he won't be actively involved in the production of the hit show.
But Billionaire businessman, Trump remained on the show's credits as an executive producer - one of a series of business interests that have had some Americans concerned about him being compromised once he takes office as the president of the United States.
The attempts to remove Trump's stamp and name off the tv brand that he co-created 12 years ago were obvious from the beginning as Schwarzenegger's name was written all over the show and he even introduced nephew Patrick Schwarzenegger alongside ex-top model Tyra Banks as his advisors on the show.
Trump's name appeared after Mark Burnett (show's co-founder) but before Schwarzenegger - who is also an executive producer on this show.
Trump has been an executive producer on the show since 2004 and will earn a five figure sum for being on the credits.
More photos below...
