Sunday, 29 January 2017

Armoured Helicopters: Governor Wike reveals that RSG wrote to FG to hand them over to NAF

In a statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has revealed that he officially wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari asking that the two armoured helicopters bought by the immediate past administration in the state .be handed over to the Nigerian Air Force.

He explained that he wrote the letter following the high custom duty charged for the helicopters and the refusal of the present administration to grant the Rivers State Government the waiver to clear the two armoured helicopters.
A statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media informed that the governor spoke during an interview with editors of Sun Newspapers Titles on Saturday in Port Harcourt.
The governor said that it was unfortunate that Security Agencies would resort to political propaganda and outright lies, when the facts of the two armoured helicopters are public knowledge.
He said:
"These helicopters were imported by the immediate past administration. When I assumed office,we wrote to the Federal government that it was strictly  for security use. What am I going to use armoured  helicopters  for?
"In any case, where will the Rivers State Government get money at this time to import armoured helicopters. The previous  administration  imported it because  they had the money.  "I went to to the Federal Government to give me a waiver for us to clear the helicopters, but the Federal Government refused. "I wrote a letter to the President and  to assure him that the helicopters are meant for security  purposes, it should be handed over to the Nigerian Air Force ".
The governor added: "I am surprised  that they have started propaganda  and political falsehood  on the said armoured  helicopters.  What kind of country are they turning Nigeria into?
"We stated that we cannot pay the custom duties because the helicopters  are not for commercial  use. They are to be used to monitor the creeks and track criminals.
"I wrote to the President to give the helicopters  to the Airforce.  It is shocking that the custom would  turn around to claim that they inpounded the helicopters. The Chief of Staff to the President  admitted that I have done well when I wrote the letter to the President ".
It will be recalled that the immediate  past Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi in December 2012 announced the payment of two helicopters for security surveillance. 
Odibe Blessing said...

Okay

29 January 2017 at 09:56
Anonymous said...

Don't worry; it's already federal government property

29 January 2017 at 10:01

