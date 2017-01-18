Are you good at writing fiction stories? Madivas.com is looking for fiction writers

We are seeking creative and talented individuals who know how to spin a good fictitious tale that would drive audience engagements. If you think that you are that individual, we are looking for then carefully follow the instruction outlined below and submit your entry.
If you have been seeking a platform where you can show off your incredible talent and get paid then Madivas story is the right place as we have millions of viewers and writers. This is a chance to gain valuable exposure so don't waste anytime apply now!
Instruction
Send a short of story of 500 to 800 words to info@madivas.com and Victoria@madivas.com via PDF or Word attachment.
Kindly use “Madivas Short Fiction Story” as the title of the mail.
We would get back to you if we are interested in your work.
We have 4 fiction categories. See below.
We are not an okada but we can guarantee that your stories would get read by loads and loads of readers while you get paid for each fiction story. On the average, our stories get at least 50,000 pageviews.
See the finale of some of our interesting stories:
