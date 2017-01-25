Apply For IJMB And Gain Admission To 200 Level In University

All hope is not lost, you can apply for an Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) course today and secure admission into 200Level in any university of your choice through IJMB. Please take your time to read this article carefully.
It is a fact that not everyone can pass JAMB, and even if everyone passes, not every one can be admitted to 100 level.
WHAT IS IJMB: IJMB programme is approved by FEDERAL GOVERNMENT as a medium for securing admission into universities in Nigeria. Its regulated by ABU, Zaria with different study centers nationwide. The NIGERIA UNIVERSITY COMMISSION(NUC) has also certified IJMB as an A’ level programme that qualify students into 200 level in the university upon successful completion of the programme. CHECK JAMB BROCHURE TO CONFIRM.
IJMB LEGIBILITY: IJMB certificate is presently recognized and accepted by the universities in Nigeria. Thus, prospective candidates can check (item 2.2) of JAMB BROCHURE to confirm IJMB legibility.
The programme is specifically designed to provide an opportunity for candidates who cannot gain admission to 100 Level through JAMB in Nigerian Universities for one reason or the other, IJMB only requires candidates O’level result in any of WASC, NECO, GCE or NABTEB obtained at not more than two sitting. Students with awaiting result can also register.
PROGRAMME DURATION: IJMB A’level programme runs for a maximum period of one academic session(9-12month) divided in two(2) semesters.
VENUE OF PROGRAMME: NOTE: We advise pospective students to choose the Ilorin study centre, Based on the fact that the Ilorin IJMB centre is the Major centre in Nigeria, However if you prefer other centres we would still post you there.
• South-West: IJMB in Lagos State, IJMB in Oyo State (Ibadan).
• South-East: IJMB in Enugu State.
• South-South: IJMB in Rivers State (PortHarcourt),
• North-Central: IJMB in Kwara State, IJMB in Kwara State (Ilorin), IJMB in FCT ( Abuja)
REGISTRATION IS CLOSING VERY SOON!
HOW TO APPLY FOR IJMB PROGRAMME
After filling the form,
*Step 2–> interested candidates are to pay the sum of Eight thousand Naira only #8,000 either via:
DIRECT BANK DEPOSIT PAYMENT
Payment can be made to IJMB Official Bank Account using the details below;
GUARANTEE TRUST BANK (GTB)
Account Name: IJMBex Grade Point Concept
Diamond Bank: 0219523409
ONLINE PAYMENT WITH ATM CARD
Payment can also be made using any of the following; VISA, VERVE ; MASTER ATM card online.
NOTE: IJMB 2017 students will resume in all our centres across the country on Monday 6th, of march 2017.
ENQUIRIES: For detailed information please visit IJMB website you can also call us on 08031919742, or you can whatsapp us: 08105655605 mail us: info@ijmbexam.com.
