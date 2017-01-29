Apostle Suleman distances self from plan to sue DSS

The founder and president of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has distanced himself and his ministry from a news report linking him with plan by a certain Benin City, Edo State based law firm to sue the Department of the State Security (DSS).
The DSS had attempted to arrest Apostle Suleman in Ekiti State last week for alleged inciting statements' but the attempt was resisted by the state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose. He is scheduled to appear at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday, 30th January 2017 for clarification.
According to a statement issued this morning by Barrister Samuel Amune, coordinator, OFM legal team, the servant of God was shocked to read a publication in The Guardian newspaper to the effect that Apostle Johnson Suleman has given approval to a law firm based in Benin City to sue the DSS because neither him nor the ministry had a hand in the purported planned suit.
