Sunday, 29 January 2017

Apostle Suleman distances self from plan to sue DSS

The founder and president of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has distanced himself and his ministry from a news report linking him with plan by a certain Benin City, Edo State based law firm to sue the Department of the State Security (DSS).

The DSS had attempted to arrest Apostle Suleman in Ekiti State last week for alleged inciting statements' but the attempt was resisted by the state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose. He is scheduled to appear at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday, 30th January 2017 for clarification.

According to a statement issued this morning by Barrister  Samuel Amune, coordinator, OFM legal team, the servant of God was shocked to read a publication in The Guardian newspaper to the effect that Apostle Johnson Suleman has given approval to a law firm based in Benin City to sue the DSS because neither him nor the ministry had a hand in the purported planned suit.

"We use this opportunity to inform the general public, in particular lovers of Apostle Johnson Suleman, that he did not give such approval neither did he give any authority to any person, group of persons or any law firm to sue the DSS. Those who claimed to have such authority are on a self voyage and they are strongly advised to terminate such move as you cannot cut a man's hair in his absence."
