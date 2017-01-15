Apostle Johnson Suleman blesses members with multimillion SUVs, N2m cash

The president and founder of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, was in his usual element when he opened the door of charity on Sunday, 15th of January, 2017, and blessed one Mr. Victor Uzochukwu Umani with a gift of Nissan Xterra car worth millions of Naira during the church's Sunday programme tagged 'Sunday Service With Apostle Johnson Suleman'.
The famous cleric, who is popularly called God's Oracle' for his firebrand preaching and healing prowess, added a cash of 500 thousand naira to the car gift.
Umani, giving his testimony in the presence of thousands of other worshippers at the service, said that a pastor somewhere duped him, collected huge cash and car from him, leaving him stranded and hopeless. He said that during the last Uyo 'Help From Above Crusade', Apostle Suleman called him out and gave him the prophecy about his good old life and the present condition.
"I confirmed Papa's prophecy that I used to be very rich until I met that pastor who milked me dry," Umani said, adding that it was then the Apostle invited him to the church headquarters in Auchi, Edo State, and blessed him with the car and the cash after confirming the truth about his confession.
Making as a reference point Apostle Paul in the Bible, Apostle Suleman urged pastors to emulate Paul who made tents for the people to help his ministry.
"Pastors should have investments. Apart from ministering, pastors should emulate Paul the Apostle, Acts 18; 1-3. Pastors should have other things doing in order to avoid the shame of milking their church members. That's why I'm into a lot of investments. I was called to minister and to deliver. But I added investments so I can help my church members and I won't need to look to them for survival. All the cars I give, I buy from my pocket. The money I give is my personal money from my various businesses. My church has more than 500 choristers, I pay the school fees of more than a quarter of them. Many of the congregation I pay their rents. What I spend on my members in a week doubles what the ministry realizes in a month, and the tithe I pay to the church every Sunday is equal to the tithe the church members pay in two Sundays. This is just to tell pastors to strive to help their members not milking them."
At the last Sunday service, Suleman gave a Highlander Jeep and N350,000 cash to one Pastor Solomon Ogochukwu Enuoyibo from Watch And Pray Ministry in Delta State. Also, in the last Uyo crusade, two participants were blessed with N500,000 cash each, amongst his numerous other charitable donations locally and internationally.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment