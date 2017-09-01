APGA acting National chairman, Nwabueze Okafor, dies at 47

His death was confirmed by his political associate, the Assistant National Financial Secretary of APGA, Okecheckwu Nkolagu, who said that Okafor died at about 8 a.m. on Sunday in Niger foundation hospital Enugu after a brief illness.
Okafor, under the APGA platform, contested for Senate in Enugu East senatorial district, but lost to his the counterpart from People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Afterwards, he was nominated as the APGA National Vice Chairman (south East) before going on to become APGA’s acting national chairman following the suspension of the embattled National chairman, Chief Ike Oye.
