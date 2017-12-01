'Any anti-social behavior that attempts to dehumanize any citizen in Lagos will not be tolerated' - Lagos Govt

Club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, was
arrested on orders of the Lagos state Government, for putting a leash on
two girls and parading them around like dogs at a wedding. Since
there's no law against what Pretty Mike did, he was only cautioned and
asked never to do it again.
)
The
Lagos state police command has said it will be taking action on Pretty
Mike, for putting a leash on two girls and treating them like dogs while
attending a wedding in the state last weekend.
). See more tweets after the cut...
