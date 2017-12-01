LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

'Any anti-social behavior that attempts to dehumanize any citizen in Lagos will not be tolerated' - Lagos Govt

Club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, was arrested on orders of the Lagos state Government, for putting a leash on two girls and parading them around like dogs at a wedding. Since there's no law against what Pretty Mike did, he was only cautioned and asked never to do it again. (Read here here)

The Lagos state police command has said it will be taking action on Pretty Mike, for putting a leash on two girls and treating them like dogs while attending a wedding in the state last weekend. (Read here). See more tweets after the cut...



