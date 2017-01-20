Anti-Trump protesters vandalize cars, smash windows in Washington

The group who refer to themselves as Black Bloc targeted a Bank of America branch and a McDonald's restaurant. Videos show the protesters running through the streets, overturning bins and breaking car and shop windows.
Black Lives Matter and feminist organizations were also among the groups that protested Trump's inauguration earlier today.
Police wearing riot gears have dispersed the protesters with pepper spray, restoring peace for the time being, however, it is feared that more demonstrations might hold in other places before the inauguration is over.
