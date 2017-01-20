LIS

LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

Anti-Trump protesters vandalize cars, smash windows in Washington

Just as Donald Trump's inauguration was about to kick-off, protesters took to the streets of Washington, clad in all black to vandalize cars and shop window.

The group who refer to themselves as Black Bloc targeted a Bank of America branch and a McDonald's restaurant. Videos show the protesters running through the streets, overturning bins and breaking car and shop windows.


Black Lives Matter and feminist organizations were also among the groups that protested Trump's inauguration earlier today.

Police wearing riot gears have dispersed the protesters with pepper spray, restoring peace for the time being, however, it is feared that more demonstrations might hold in other places before the inauguration is over.


Posted by at 1/20/2017 08:37:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts