Animal cruelty! Two men post photos of them cutting off a dog's ears ...and people are trying to bring them to justice

Here is how it is being reported:
According to information published in the media (and confirmed by a local newspaper) the thugs responsible for this monstrosity are Hasan Kuzu (the one on the left) and Neset Yaman (on the right).
The two are most likely involved in dogfights and decided to punish one of their dogs for losing a battle in the most inhuman way possible.
The two proceeded to cut the dog’s ears with a sharp knife, without any anesthesia.
They had a friend record the scene – during the video, which has since been removed, the dog howls in despair, begging for mercy, but the cruel attackers simply move on.
In the end, they pose for photos, each with a piece of dog ear in their hands, seemingly proud of their achievement. A photo of the dog all covered with blood has also been posted online.
