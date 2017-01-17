LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Angry youths beat notorious thief to death in Bayelsa state (photos)

According to Facebook user, Sam Patrick Dogtimi who shared the photos, the thief, Don D, who is well known in Twon Brass, Bayelsa state was caught robbing a store and was beaten to death by angry youths. He wrote;


It is ironical that while I was all awake reminiscing the last 365 days in retrospect, a fellow Brassian, the infamous kleptomaniac, Don D, was doing what he knew how to do best in Twon-Brass, robbing a shop. It happened that he was caught in the act and was beaten mercilessly by the angry youths, including furious Abokis, who decided to take laws into their hands. 
As I write, Don D is lifelessly lying in the Twon-Brass morgue, after he gave up the ghost, as a result of the beating and some of the culprits have been detained in the Brass Police Division Headquarters. 
It is my prayer that our merciful God, who forgives all sins, grants Don D eternal rest and also forgive those that undertook the "street justice." Adieu Don D!!!
Another photo below

8 comments:

Esther Norah said...

I thot this jungle justice has reduced. Thieves no dey hear word and the beaters no dey her word. Buhari no dey even hear word abt ow Nigerians to turn to crime jst to survive dis harshness. God help us, period.

17 January 2017 at 16:21
marymsry said...

This is wrong. So unfortunate that its becoming a norm in Nigeria

17 January 2017 at 16:36
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Why not hand him over to d police,nawa o.

17 January 2017 at 16:44
Cypher said...

Did I hear "Abokis"? pls but it straight. He was killed by fulani heards.

17 January 2017 at 16:45
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR HIM...
HE GOT WHAT HE DESERVE

17 January 2017 at 16:48
Emeka Hilary said...

Hummm.... Nigerians and jungle justice... Na waooo

17 January 2017 at 16:49
passenger 57 said...

...Xo Xo sad... Murderers..! May his soul rest in peace... jungle justice has never and will never be the solution.. i rest ma case..!

17 January 2017 at 16:52
Emeka Hilary said...

