Angry brother stabs older sister over land dispute in Malawi

A 58-year-old woman from Malawi is battling for her life at Karonga district hospital after she was stabbed by her younger brother, Medson Mwekinda, over a land dispute.
The victim identified as Flyness Kinda, was stabbed in the head and right arm by her brother who is presently on the run..
In an interview, which was published on Nyasa Times this morning, a member of the family, Ellen Kinda said Medson Mwekinda blocked the victim on her way to the land and attacked her.
'What happened was that the victim was on her way to plant cassava to her garden in the morning and while on her way, the suspect blocked her and then started stabbing her using an axe.'
According to her, the suspect also injured the daughter of the victim with a panga knife when she went to his house to confront him.
The Councillor at Karonga, Mr. Harry Mwanyembe condemned the attack and has urged the law enforcers to immediately deal with such kind of issues in the district.
