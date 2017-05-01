Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt in new court filing, claims he is afraid the public will learn the truth

According to the new court document filed on Tuesday by Jolie’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, Jolie accuses Pitt of trying to "deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties' children."
As stated by Jolie’s document, "There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse."
Meanwhile, a source close to the actor has refuted these claims by Jolie, saying that Pitt had been cleared of child abuse by both the FBI and Child Services after investigations were made with Jolie’s cooperation.
“Clearly her claims were considered legitimate enough to impact those conclusions. And if she held back information which, we don't believe that she did, then isn't she then not representing the best interests of her children by holding it back?" The source said.
