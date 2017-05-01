LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt in new court filing, claims he is afraid the public will learn the truth

As the divorce proceedings between star actors, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue, the war of words and accusations intensify. According to latest court documents, Jolie has slammed her ex Brad for filing a motion through his lawyer to seal custody related records, claiming that he did so because he is "terrified that the public will learn the truth."



Jolie’s document was filed in response to the recent motion filed by Pitt’s lawyer, Lance Spiegel, requesting that the judge seals all records regarding the custody of their children. Pitt’s motion came weeks after his earlier request for an emergency hearing to have the documents sealed was denied by the judge because the request was not an emergency.

According to the new court document filed on Tuesday by Jolie’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, Jolie accuses Pitt of trying to "deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties' children."

As stated by Jolie’s document, "There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse."

Meanwhile, a source close to the actor has refuted these claims by Jolie, saying that Pitt had been cleared of child abuse by both the FBI and Child Services after investigations were made with Jolie’s cooperation.

“Clearly her claims were considered legitimate enough to impact those conclusions. And if she held back information which, we don't believe that she did, then isn't she then not representing the best interests of her children by holding it back?" The source said.
