Andre Ayew now Ghana's joint top scorer in AFCON tournaments with Asamoah Gyan and Osei Kofi

West Ham United and Ghana striker Andre Ayew is now Ghana's joint top scorer in AFCON tournaments, leveling up with Asamoah Gyan and Osei Kofi, surpassing his father, Abedi Pele's tally of six goals in AFCON tournaments.
Andre Ayew's penalty in Ghana's win over Uganda on Tuesday, in their AFCON 2017 Group D opener at Port-Gentil, was his seventh goal in an AFCON tournament and sees him draw level with Asamoah Gyan and Osei Kofi, who have scored 7 goals in the tournament.
Congrats to the 27 year old!
