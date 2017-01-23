'Americans are way too dramatic' - Dencia slams the Women's March, says it was done for the wrong reasons

On Saturday, a day after Donald Trump was inaugurated, millions of people around the world marched to show their support for women's rights, while some voiced their opposition of the new president. Singer and owner of Whitenicious, Dencia, however disagreed with the march and voiced her opinion against it. See more of her tweets after the cut...
One thing you got right. The question , what I you know? The answer, Not shit. Bye.
Please, this coming from a black woman who has done everything to look like a white woman. Dencia has zero credibility speaking about women empowerment . What has she done to empower women., especially black African women? She makes money off of telling black women that beauty is being light skinned. Who in the world would listen to what Dencia has to say? She is a fake, insecure, self-hating woman. If she hates what the American women are doing...she should take her ass back to Africa. She wouldn't have the freedoms and rights that she has in America if American women didn't fight for them. You can still be a beautiful, inspiring and successful African women with your original color...hence Linda Ikeji..Genevieve..Oluchi..Isio..etc.
For the first time she sounds intelligient. I am very open minded and unbiased and thats why I agree with her on all the tweets. Just like a friend of mine parked her car to get on a train in NY and was complaining and tweeting and complaining how the train is not Express. For those of you who dont know, Express train is faster cos it avoids some stops while regular make every stop. And I said same exact thing.. Americans are so dramatic..You have a 2016 car, decided to get on a train and still bitching its not express. Some folks don't have legs let alone money to get on the train while ppl from my beloved Nigeria don't even what a functional rail system is. Just go around the world and see what hunger is doing to ppl and celebrities with millions are protesting over bullshit. SMH.
