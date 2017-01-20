Ambode mourns passage of Government house reporter, Francis Suberu

Governor Ambode, in a condolence letter he personally signed and addressed to the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Folashade Omolara Suberu, described the late journalist as a quiet and unassuming man who contributed immensely in projecting the programmes and policies of his administration in the last 19 months through balanced news reports.
The Governor said it was always painful to lose a soul mate and family bread winner, but urged members of the family to take solace in the fact that Suberu led a good life and was a member of the esteemed journalism profession. According to the letter dated January 18, 2017, Governor Ambode said:
“I was shocked to learn of the passage of your beloved husband and member of the Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents (LAGOCO).
It is always a painful experience to lose a soul mate, a father, a confidant and the family bread winner in any circumstance.
“However, painful as the suddenness of this physical separation could be, I urge you to take solace in the fact that Mr. Francis Suberu was an active member of the esteemed journalism profession who, despite his quiet and unassuming nature, contributed in no small measure to the projection of the programmes and policies of my administration in the last 19 months through his balanced news reports in his media organization, National Mirror.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, please accept my sincere condolences once again. My Almighty God grant the soul of the departed sweet repose and endow you and all family members left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”
